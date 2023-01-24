CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 409.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 63.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

NYSE CMS opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.32. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

