Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Shares Up 3.3%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.01 and last traded at $75.80. 41,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 156,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.38.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on KOF. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.
The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.41. The firm has a market cap of $126.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,613,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after buying an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after buying an additional 126,365 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 512,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,929,000 after buying an additional 103,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 496,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after buying an additional 266,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
