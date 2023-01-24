Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Shares Up 3.3%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.01 and last traded at $75.80. 41,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 156,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KOF. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.41. The firm has a market cap of $126.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,613,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after buying an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after buying an additional 126,365 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 512,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,929,000 after buying an additional 103,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 496,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after buying an additional 266,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

