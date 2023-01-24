Coin98 Price Up 11.9% Over Last Week (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $53.10 million and $18.32 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001064 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.96 or 0.01382676 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006645 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015612 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000450 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00028962 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.77 or 0.01690618 BTC.

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

