Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given Sell Rating at Mizuho

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 45.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on COIN. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen downgraded Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,952,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,522,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.16. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $217.49.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 6,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.21 per share, for a total transaction of $370,471.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,336,220.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $95,373.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 6,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.21 per share, with a total value of $370,471.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,336,220.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 102,804 shares of company stock worth $4,495,603 and sold 560,244 shares worth $23,892,552. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $209,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 39.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 329,939 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

