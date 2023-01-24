Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.00 Billion (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $23.25 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,559.07 or 0.06892680 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00399245 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,357.60 or 0.28024063 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.85 or 0.00598822 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH launched on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

