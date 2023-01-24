CoinField Coin (CFC) Price Up 7.8% Over Last Week

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. CoinField Coin has a total market capitalization of $68.53 million and $68.50 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinField Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000993 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinField Coin Profile

CoinField Coin’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinField Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinField Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

