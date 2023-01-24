Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,630,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 74,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Comcast Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,345,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,356,652. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average is $35.42. Comcast has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

