Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.02.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. Comerica has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $102.09.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 38.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.