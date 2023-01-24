Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $82.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2023 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.02.

Comerica Stock Performance

CMA stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. Comerica has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $102.09.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 894,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,804,000 after acquiring an additional 539,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after buying an additional 366,188 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,743,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,977.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 307,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after buying an additional 292,307 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after buying an additional 284,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

