Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €11.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €11.00 ($11.96) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CBK. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.50 ($9.24) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.96) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.65) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Warburg Research set a €10.70 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($10.33) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

Shares of CBK stock opened at €9.65 ($10.49) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €5.17 ($5.62) and a 1 year high of €9.51 ($10.34).

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

