Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Short Interest Up 12.3% in December

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 639,300 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the December 15th total of 569,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 282,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.13. 162,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,653. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.29.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $188.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $34,737.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

