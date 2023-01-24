Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Short Interest Up 5.3% in December

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,050,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 10,490,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BVN shares. StockNews.com lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,765,448 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,452,000 after purchasing an additional 314,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,540,558 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,531,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,529,000 after purchasing an additional 660,711 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 4,931,621 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,189,000 after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,457,265 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,418,000 after purchasing an additional 32,128 shares during the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

BVN stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. 210,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,788. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 42.28% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $195.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

(Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.