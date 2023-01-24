Comparing Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) & Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) and Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and Airspan Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Labs PBC -96.96% -27.36% -21.72% Airspan Networks -53.23% N/A -58.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Planet Labs PBC and Airspan Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Labs PBC 0 1 3 0 2.75 Airspan Networks 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus price target of $8.60, indicating a potential upside of 76.59%. Airspan Networks has a consensus price target of $4.92, indicating a potential upside of 261.52%. Given Airspan Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than Planet Labs PBC.

43.1% of Planet Labs PBC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Planet Labs PBC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and Airspan Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Labs PBC $131.21 million 10.10 -$137.12 million ($0.73) -6.67 Airspan Networks $177.28 million 0.57 -$71.91 million ($1.29) -1.05

Airspan Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Planet Labs PBC. Planet Labs PBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airspan Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Planet Labs PBC has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Airspan Networks beats Planet Labs PBC on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems. It serves agriculture, mapping, forestry, and finance and insurance, as well as federal, state, and local government bodies. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

