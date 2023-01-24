Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 106,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 334,542 shares.The stock last traded at $4.50 and had previously closed at $3.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMPX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $548.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 402,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,219,994 shares in the company, valued at $48,856,180.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 402,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,219,994 shares in the company, valued at $48,856,180.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vered Bisker-Leib sold 14,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $62,552.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,069,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,237.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 878,650 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,509,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 433.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 709,071 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 52,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.