ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 633.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,779 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 30,034 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,255 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,523,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $765,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,819 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,782,988 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $429,560,000 after purchasing an additional 595,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,098,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $368,086,000 after purchasing an additional 360,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.0 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

COP traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.74. 1,034,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,589,687. The company has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.70%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

