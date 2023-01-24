Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.73.

Shares of ED opened at $93.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.91 and a 200-day moving average of $94.06. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

