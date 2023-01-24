Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $12,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,821,000 after buying an additional 550,853 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,454,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,822,000 after buying an additional 46,601 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,118,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,709,000 after buying an additional 82,719 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,825,000 after buying an additional 65,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,601,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,230,000 after buying an additional 328,235 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.73.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.31. 62,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,725. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.91 and a 200 day moving average of $94.06.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 66.25%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

