Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Update

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 84,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Context Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. 25.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Context Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CNTX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.71. 223,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,667. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. Context Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Context Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Context Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Context Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

