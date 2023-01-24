Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($97.83) to €70.00 ($76.09) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($63.04) to €59.00 ($64.13) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($86.96) to €59.00 ($64.13) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.43.

OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $10.73.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:CTTAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

