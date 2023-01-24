Contrasting Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) & MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Therapeutics -343.05% -38.93% -21.67% MeiraGTx -265.59% -73.42% -38.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67 MeiraGTx 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Beam Therapeutics and MeiraGTx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $74.29, indicating a potential upside of 67.35%. MeiraGTx has a consensus target price of $31.67, indicating a potential upside of 390.20%. Given MeiraGTx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and MeiraGTx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Therapeutics $51.84 million 60.34 -$370.64 million ($4.54) -9.78 MeiraGTx $37.70 million 8.31 -$79.56 million ($2.51) -2.57

MeiraGTx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MeiraGTx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Beam Therapeutics beats MeiraGTx on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ocular diseases; and other liver, muscle, and central nervous system disorders. The company has an alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical trial collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Sana Biotechnology, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. It also has a research collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and collaboration and license agreement with Verve Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1. The company was founded on March 20, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

