Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC Has $149.97 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,418 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 11.8% of Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $149,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 22,982 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 22,714.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.35. 2,764,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,448,792. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.54. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $103.27.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.