Cosmos (ATOM) Hits Market Cap of $3.72 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.72 billion and approximately $160.29 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $13.00 or 0.00056797 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00079222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010998 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00025523 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

