CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 5,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its stake in CoStar Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 32,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

CoStar Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.55. The company had a trading volume of 726,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,143. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.66.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.