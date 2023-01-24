Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,829 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,923,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $921,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,337,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.78.

NASDAQ COST traded down $4.51 on Tuesday, reaching $488.10. 164,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,755. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $216.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,935,336 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

