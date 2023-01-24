Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Short Interest Update

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 4,670,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

CUZ stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 24,645 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 217,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 83,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,658,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,725,000 after purchasing an additional 160,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 20,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CUZ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho downgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

