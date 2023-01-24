Credito Emiliano (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Credito Emiliano (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Credito Emiliano Price Performance
Shares of CDEFF opened at C$7.26 on Friday. Credito Emiliano has a 12-month low of C$3.80 and a 12-month high of C$7.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.87.
About Credito Emiliano
