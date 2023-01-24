Credito Emiliano (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Credito Emiliano (OTCMKTS:CDEFFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Credito Emiliano Price Performance

Shares of CDEFF opened at C$7.26 on Friday. Credito Emiliano has a 12-month low of C$3.80 and a 12-month high of C$7.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.87.

About Credito Emiliano

(Get Rating)

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Trading, ALM Treasury, and Corporate Centre and Other segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

