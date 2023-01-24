Cronos Trading 4.7% Higher This Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Cronos has a market cap of $2.07 billion and $40.52 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.0819 or 0.00000358 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00078321 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00056580 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00025188 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

