CUBE One Day Volume Hits $465.24 (ITAMCUBE)

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, CUBE has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One CUBE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges. CUBE has a total market cap of $35.87 million and $465.24 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CUBE Token Profile

CUBE’s launch date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CUBE is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official website is itamcube.com.

CUBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

