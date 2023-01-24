Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,019 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of TORM worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMD. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in TORM by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TORM during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TORM in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 190.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 128,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMD traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.09. The company had a trading volume of 313,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,004. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of -201.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TORM plc has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $31.65.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 27.50%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. TORM’s payout ratio is currently 107.58%.

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

