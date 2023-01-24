Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 19,244 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,244 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Avanos Medical worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Avanos Medical by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Avanos Medical by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVNS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.75. 54,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,798. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.88. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $35.91.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.47 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVNS shares. StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avanos Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

