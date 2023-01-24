Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Boosted by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cummins by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,939,000 after purchasing an additional 691,053 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 18,796.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 432,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 430,250 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 228,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 898,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,830,000 after acquiring an additional 139,442 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CMI traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,623. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $254.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.44 and a 200 day moving average of $228.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at $34,363,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.