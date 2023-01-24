CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Short Interest Up 5.4% in December

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CuriosityStream

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 172,894 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 403,330 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CURI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 178,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,875. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $98.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.66. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 52.61% and a negative return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.38 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

