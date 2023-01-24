cVault.finance Price Hits $6,312.10 on Exchanges (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $63.12 million and approximately $1,547.50 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for about $6,312.10 or 0.27409896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance’s launch date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

