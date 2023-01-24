CX Institutional Acquires 50,157 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 368.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,157 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.69. The company has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

