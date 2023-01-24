CX Institutional Buys 26,188 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 24,248.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,188 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $540,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $98.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.60. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

