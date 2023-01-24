CX Institutional Buys 5,336 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 109.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $349.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $361.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at $32,006,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

