CX Institutional Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 1,090.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51,939 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Pentair by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pentair Stock Up 2.6 %

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $65.45. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 27.41%.

Pentair Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.