CX Institutional Purchases 30,131 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CX Institutional boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 401.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,638 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,131 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,318,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Oracle by 102.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,463 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Oracle by 16.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $97,485,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 168.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $129,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle Stock Up 2.0 %

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL opened at $88.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.14. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $89.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

