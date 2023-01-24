CX Institutional Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 210.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,996 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,094 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,255 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,523,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $765,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,819 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,782,988 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $429,560,000 after buying an additional 595,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,098,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $368,086,000 after buying an additional 360,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $120.13 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $149.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.21 and a 200 day moving average of $112.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

