CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Lowered to $160.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.38% from the stock’s previous close.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

Shares of CYBR opened at $136.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $180.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 1.04.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.23. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $152.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 480.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

