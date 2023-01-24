CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.35

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 1195723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 12.20 and a quick ratio of 12.20.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 379,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 232,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 165.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 299,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 186,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,665,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after buying an additional 108,020 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 175,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,615,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 40,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

