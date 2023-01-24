Cypress Capital Group Buys 212 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Evergy were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 13.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 42,960 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 42.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 40.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,618.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $60.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $73.13.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. On average, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.6125 dividend. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVRG. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Evergy to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

