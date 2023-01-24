Cypress Capital Group Cuts Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Waters were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in Waters by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WAT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.67.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $343.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.53. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. Waters had a return on equity of 189.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $708.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Waters

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.