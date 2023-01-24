Cypress Capital Group Has $246,000 Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Sun Communities by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Sun Communities by 4.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 2.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 19.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

SUI opened at $148.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.85 and its 200-day moving average is $146.84. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $195.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.17, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

