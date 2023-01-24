Cypress Capital Group Has $602,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 41,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 175,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Insider Activity

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $229.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $247.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.