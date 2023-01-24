Cypress Capital Group Has $841,000 Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Nucor were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,592,000 after buying an additional 878,821 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after buying an additional 176,738 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,625,000 after buying an additional 446,034 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,302,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,946,000 after buying an additional 272,987 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,246,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,157,000 after acquiring an additional 169,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $153.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.89 and its 200-day moving average is $133.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.52. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $91.69 and a 52-week high of $187.90.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.