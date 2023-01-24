Cypress Capital Group Increases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $311.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $221.69 and a one year high of $324.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $303.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

