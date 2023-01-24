Cypress Capital Group Sells 5,243 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Comcast by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

