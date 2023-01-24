Cypress Capital Group Sells 7,705 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,497 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 7,705 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Best Buy by 1,434.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $315,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,018 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,725,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $99,081,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6,622.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 708,251 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $44,860,000 after purchasing an additional 697,716 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.4 %

BBY opened at $83.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.13. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $112.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.