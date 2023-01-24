Cypress Capital Group Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,556,000 after purchasing an additional 813,967 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,665,000 after purchasing an additional 303,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,015,457,000 after purchasing an additional 193,175 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $116,414,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,221.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 158,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,859,000 after buying an additional 155,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on REGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.90.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,212 shares of company stock worth $14,070,511. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $729.91 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $779.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $732.24 and a 200 day moving average of $689.52. The firm has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

